WWE SmackDown Preview (8/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It's probably safe to say that last Friday night was not exactly the triumphant return to SmackDown as WWE Champion that Cody Rhodes had in mind.
The American Nightmare found himself coming to the aid of John Cena after he was attacked by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. That altercation led to a main event tag team match, where Rhodes ended up going face first through the commentary desk via a thunderous Claymore Kick from the Scottish Warrior.
With Clash in Paris just two short weeks away, Friday Night SmackDown stops off at the TD Garden in Boston tonight and Drew McIntyre will be in the house. He's requested time to speak to the crowd so he can explain his actions against the WWE Champion.
McIntyre prides himself on always telling the truth, and he will no doubt find that he was justified last Friday. The question is how will Cody Rhodes respond? Will he want to talk about what happened or will he want to get straight down to trading haymakers?
Much to the chagrin of General Manager Nick Aldis, things are never calm in the SmackDown Tag Team Division. The Street Profits and #DIY are still at each others throats, even after two TLC Matches against one another, and now The Miz and Carmelo Hayes want in on the action.
All three teams will be wrestling tonight in Beantown, while one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will enter the ring for a singles match. A week after the Secret Hervice crashed her birthday party, Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Piper Niven.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the show tonight, as is LA Knight. The Megastar could be just weeks away from capturing his first World Championship when he meets Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Jey Uso in a massive Fatal 4-Way Match in Paris.
Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Boston. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
The Street Profits vs. #DIY
Both The Street Profits and #DIY were pretty banged last week after going through a hellacious TLC Match at SummerSlam, but that didn't stop them from nearly getting into another fight backstage. Growing tired of their constant bickering, GM Nick Aldis booked the Profits and #DIY to face each other tonight with the hope that they'll finally settle things in the ring.
Melo Don't Miz vs. Fraxiom
Just when Carmelo Hayes appeared to be done with The Miz, the A-Lister was able to talk his way into giving their partnership another shot. He pulled a fast one by claiming to have spoken with Nick Aldis about a tag team match, which he only did after the fact. Regardless of the timeline, the SmackDown GM acquiesced to the request and Melo Don't Miz will face Fraxiom tonight in Boston.
Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven
Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice crashed the birthday celebration for Alexa Bliss last Friday night on SmackDown and it did not go well for the former Women's United States Champion. Not only did she lose an impromptu match against Charlotte Flair, but she got a face full of cake in the process. Tonight the birthday girl herself will be in action as Alexa Bliss goes one-on-one with Piper Niven.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven
