Are Wyatt Sicks Going To Be Invading SmackDown?
Is the most demonic group in WWE making their way from the red brand to the blue brand?
On two occasions during SmackDown on Friday night, the Wyatt Sicks logo was shown in the background. The first time was during a backstage promo with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis talking with the interviewer about what happened after the WWE Undisputed Title match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, which then featured the return of former titlist Roman Reigns.
Later on in the broadcast, Women's Tag Team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were involved in a backstage segment with WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax and Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton, when the emblem appeared for the second time.
Currently, the Wyatt Sicks have been on Monday Night Raw, feuding with American Made and tormenting Chad Gable since the group debuted earlier in 2024. On this past Monday's show, The Wyatt Sicks beat American Made in a Street Fight. Typically, those types of matches signal the end of a feud. Time will tell on that. When you see The Wyatt Sicks logo, it often means that you will be a future target. They strike when you least expect it.
In the case of Belair and Cargill, the direction would be feature Nikki Cross and a partner. Right now, Cross is the only female member of the faction which features Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. Someone who would make sense is Alexa Bliss as she's still currently out after announcing last year she was pregnant. A return is unknown at this time.
In terms of why they'd target Aldis is anyone's guess.
