WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (11/10/25)

The John Cena retirement tour makes it' final Monday stop this week on WWE Raw.

Cena is entering the final month of his WWE in-ring career, and he'll open this week's episode of Monday Night Raw from his hometown of Boston.

What will Cena have to say? Will plans for him at Survivor Series come into focus? Is it possible that Cena will have one final match in front of his family and friends? We find out on tonight's show.

This week's episode of Raw will also feature the start of the "Last Time Is Now" tournament. Sixteen men have been entered into the tournament and the winner will get to face Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Two first round matches take place on this week's show, Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus. Three of those four men have a long history with Cena. Who will advance to round two?

Raw this week will also feature two championship matches. First the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Kabuki Warriors challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Both teams have been at odds for weeks, but timely wins earned The Kabuki Warriors at shot at gold. Can they pry the belts from Flair and Bliss this week?

The second championship match is also in the women's division. WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, will take on Raquel Rodriguez and the title will be on the line. Rodriguez got a key victory last week to earn herself a shot at the title. Can she get another this week?

Finally, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, will be live on the show this week. Last week, Punk got knocked out by Logan Paul and a pair of brass knuckles as the show went off the air. Punk plans on calling out the social media megastar this week on the show.

WWE Raw Results

Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Card (Announced):

John Cena opens the show

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

