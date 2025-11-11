WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches Announced On Monday Night Raw

The teams for the men's and women's War Games matches at Survivor Series were officially announced during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

WarGames has been a staple at Survivor Series for the last few years and will be the headlining matches this year at the event at the end of November. This week on Raw, the two teams for both matches were officially revealed.

Last week as Raw went off the air, CM Punk was clocked in the face by Logan Paul and a pair of brass knuckles. Punk walked to the ring and called Paul out on this week's show. Paul walked out to the ramp, but said that he had cozied up with Paul Heyman and The Vision.

PREPARE FOR WAR. 👀



IT'S TIME FOR WAR GAMES!!! pic.twitter.com/YueVUhhuwU — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Heyman spoke on behalf of Paul with both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker next to him. Heyman told Punk that he was all alone and called Punk a miserable human being, and then told Paul and The Vision to surround the ring.

Punk welcomed the fight they were about to bring, but Jey Uso joined in to help. Then, Cody Rhodes made his way out to help even the odds. Later in the show, Punk told Adam Pearce that he was angry and then brought out William Regal to yell "War Games." Pearce then made the "war" official.

Team CM Punk vs. Team Paul Heyman at War Games

CM Punk | WWE

So, it's Team CM Punk, which will include Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and others against Team Heyman, which is The Vision and others. As for who the others are on both sides, that remains to be seen.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk have a long history together that includes WarGames. Last year at Survivor Series, Heyman brought in CM Punk to join the OG Bloodline in their WarGames battle against Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline.

Punk agreed to join the team in exchange for a favor from Heyman. Punk cashed in that favor when he asked Heyman to corner him at WrestleMania 41 this year against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. Rollins won that match and created The Vision with Heyman the next night on Raw.

PUNK, JEY & CODY vs. LOGAN, BRON & BRONSON



IT'S A BOSTON BRAWL! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VabPQf8fR0 — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Punk has been at war with The Vision since that night and has had multiple matches with Vision leader, Seth Rollins.

For the women's match, it'll be Rhea Ripley and her team of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Iyo Sky against The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. Both teams brawled as the show went off the air with Rhea Ripley helping the babyface team get the upper hand.

NEW WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPS!



RHEA RIPLEY IS BACK!



WOMEN'S WARGAMES MATCH IS ON!



WHAT A CHAOTIC ENDING TO RAW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S27ZMgbw6D — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

As the heel team stood on the entrance ramp, Ripley yelled "WarGames." Ripley and Sky have been at odds with The Kabuki Warriors since the summer. As for Legend and Jax, they cost Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss the tag championships on this week's show.

WWE Survivor Series airs on November 29 from inside Petco Park in San Diego. Other matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

