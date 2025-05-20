Backstage Reaction To Damian Priest During WWE Feud With Drew McIntyre
What is the backstage vibe in WWE on Damian Priest?
The former World Heavyweight Champion has been feuding with longtime rival Drew McIntyre for months, with Priest throwing “The Scottish Warrior” over the top rope in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to reignite their hatred for one another.
Priest then used a roll-up pin to eliminate McIntyre from the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match the next month. McIntyre regained the momentum by winning the Sin City Street Fight between the two superstars at WrestleMania 41, only for Priest to get the upper hand at Backlash by putting McIntyre through multiple tables during the Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship.
And now, Priest and McIntyre are set for a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa.
That’s an exhausting lineup of matches for the duo, and there has been an interesting backstage reaction to Priest’s role in the feud.
According to PWInsider, WWE talents have “marveled at the toughness” of Priest in recent months despite him being “very banged up” during his storyline with McIntyre.
Priest has been a mainstay on WWE television since his main roster call-up in February 2021, where he debuted on Raw after entering the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
In addition to winning the World Heavyweight Championship, he has won the WWE Tag Team Championships four times with Finn Balor, and the United States Championship.
Priest is also a Money in the Bank winner, as he cashed in on McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 after an assist from CM Punk.
