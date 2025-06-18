NXT Crowd Chant "Fire Def Rebel" After Hearing Jordynne Grace's New Entrance Music
Def Rebel have come in for a boat load of criticism over the last few years after assuming the responsibility for producing the entrance music for WWE's roster. And said criticism has now spilled over into the live crowds chanting for Def Rebel to be fired.
During last night's NXT, Jordynne Grace debuted a new entrance theme ahead of her Evolution Eliminator match against Lola Vice.
As has been the case with the majority of Rebel's offerings since 2019, the reaction to the tune was not positive. In fact, it was met with chants of "Fire Def Rebel" from the NXT crowd.
There have been regular calls to have Def Rebel removed from the recording of WWE entrance themes for years now, with their predecessors, such as CFO$ and the legendary Jim Johnston producing some stone cold classics from the 1980's through until 2019, when Def Rebel took over.
AJ Styles infamously had a change of entrance music at WrestleMania 40, last year, before swiftly changing back to his CFO$ original theme when he returned from injury at this year's Royal Rumble.
There has also recently been talk of Seth Rollins receiving a new theme, following his heel turn at WrestleMania 41, although it appears Def Rebel will play no part in the recording of Mr. Money In The Bank's new song, with a 'mainstream artist' reportedly being lined up to perform it.
Similarly, Rollins' stablemate, Bron Breakker, could be in line for a new theme, with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst saying recently that he wants to record a song for the two-time intercontinental Champion.
As for Grace, despite the negative reactions towards her new Def Rebel theme, the three-time TNA Knockouts Champion overcame Lola Vice in an impressive match to advance to a fatal-four way on next week's show, which will determine the number one contender for Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Title at Evolution, next month.
(H/T Fightful)
