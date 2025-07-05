Backstage Support Growing For Corey Graves To Re-Join WWE Main Roster Commentary
Is Corey Graves headed back to WWE main roster commentary in a full-time role?
Graves, who was a regular on the Raw and SmackDown announce teams in recent years, was replaced by Pat McAfee when Raw made its Netflix debut back in January.
That led to Graves publicly criticizing the decision in a post on X, where he shared his frustrations of being told he was not “famous enough” for the position.
After McAfee replaced him on Raw, Graves joined Vic Joseph and Booker T on the NXT commentary team.
However, there could be a movement within WWE to get Graves back on the main roster sooner rather than later.
According to WrestleVotes, there is a strong push within WWE to get Graves back on main roster commentary regardless of who is available on the other announce teams.
He has re-joined his old broadcast partner Michael Cole on Raw the past several weeks to fill in for McAfee, who recently noted he was getting “pretty exhausted” and needed to “catch up on life as a whole.”
“While several understand the value that Pat McAfee brings to the company, many feel like Graves is way too good and way too passionate to not be on main roster television week in and week out,” WrestleVotes stated.
The report also mentions that it’s unknown if WWE has any plans to bring back three-man commentary booths for its television programs.
Graves signed with WWE back in 2011 but was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues.
H/T WrestlingNews.co for the partial transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results (7/4/25): Drew McIntyre & Trish Stratus Return, Fatu Taken Out
Drew McIntyre Will Return To Action At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event In Atlanta
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
Randy Orton Reveals Triple H Has Made A Major Backstage Change In WWE