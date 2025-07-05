Trish Stratus Will Challenge For WWE Women's Championship At Evolution
Trish Stratus may get one more run with the WWE Women's Championship.
The WWE Hall of Famer made her return Friday Night on SmackDown as Tiffany Stratton chose to defend her title against Trish at Evolution.
Since IYO SKY was granted the opportunity to hand pick her opponent for next weekend's show in Atlanta, Stratton was afforded that same honor and said it just wouldn't be Evolution without a little Stratusfaction.
Trish Stratus is celebrating her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling. She last competed at Elimination Chamber back in March when she teamed with Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in her hometown of Toronto.
The 7-Time Women's Champion now has a chance to win her eighth title when she faces Stratton one-on-one at Evolution on Sunday, July 13. A win for Status would also mean a date with Jade Cargill at SummerSlam in August.
This match wasn't the only one added to the Evolution card Friday night on SmackDown. After Jade Cargill was attacked backstage once again by Naomi, a WrestleMania 41 rematch was booked. This time it will be No Holds Barred.
WWE Evolution card (Announced):
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. TBD Raw Tag Team vs. TBD NXT Tag Team for the Women's Tag Team Championships
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match
Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris
