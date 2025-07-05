Wrestling On FanNation

Trish Stratus Will Challenge For WWE Women's Championship At Evolution

The WWE Hall of Famer has the chance to become an 8-time Women's Champion when she faces Tiffany Stratton at Evolution.

Rick Ucchino

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus
Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus / WWE.com

Trish Stratus may get one more run with the WWE Women's Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer made her return Friday Night on SmackDown as Tiffany Stratton chose to defend her title against Trish at Evolution.

Since IYO SKY was granted the opportunity to hand pick her opponent for next weekend's show in Atlanta, Stratton was afforded that same honor and said it just wouldn't be Evolution without a little Stratusfaction.

Trish Stratus is celebrating her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling. She last competed at Elimination Chamber back in March when she teamed with Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in her hometown of Toronto.

The 7-Time Women's Champion now has a chance to win her eighth title when she faces Stratton one-on-one at Evolution on Sunday, July 13. A win for Status would also mean a date with Jade Cargill at SummerSlam in August.

This match wasn't the only one added to the Evolution card Friday night on SmackDown. After Jade Cargill was attacked backstage once again by Naomi, a WrestleMania 41 rematch was booked. This time it will be No Holds Barred.

WWE Evolution card (Announced):

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. TBD Raw Tag Team vs. TBD NXT Tag Team for the Women's Tag Team Championships

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match

Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

