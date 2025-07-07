Surprise Appearances Reportedly In Store For WWE Evolution Battle Royal
WWE Evolution is right around the corner and plans are still being finalized for the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 all women's Premium Live Event.
The card for this Sunday's show in Atlanta appears to be mostly filled out with seven matches already on the schedule, although there is still a bit of mystery involved. There are still two open spots in the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way that need to be determined, and save for Stephanie Vaquer, the field for the Women's Battle Royal is completely unannounced.
While it's almost a guarantee that this year's Battle Royal will predominantly feature WWE main roster and NXT Superstars, a new report from BodySlam says that Evolution will be a cross promotional event with certain members of the TNA Knockouts Division in discussions for the over the top rope challenge.
"Fans should expect a few TNA surprises in the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution. Names are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but the expectation is that at least a couple of familiar faces from TNA’s Knockouts division will be in the mix."
It's unclear if any of the TNA Knockouts who appear at Evolution will be sticking around for extended programs, or if they will be in Atlanta for one-off appearances. Previous reports stated that former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, now known as the IInspiration in TNA, were under consideration for the show this weekend.
The winner of the Women's Battle Royal will earn a World Title Match at Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31.
