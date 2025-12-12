Kevin Owens And Natalya To Reportedly Step Into New WWE Roles

The first season of WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats) premiered back on February 16th earlier this year and quickly became a hit.

The show has featured multiple WWE legends in its first two seasons, including The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and Michelle McCool, who serve as mentors to a group of up-and-coming wrestlers trying to become WWE superstars.

Filming of season 3 reportedly began just last week, with an expected release date sometime in 2026.

Season 3's New Mentors

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool won the previous two seasons, but it appears they will step aside so current WWE talent can mentor the young wrestlers on the show. Mike Johnson from PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens and Natalya will be joining Booker T and Bubba Ray for this upcoming season.

Natalya has been spending her time working across several promotions, including AAA, GCW, and more, under her Nattie Neidhart gimmick. She has often been seen as a locker-room leader backstage. She does a ton to help wrestlers further their training, such as current Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, who has been singing Natalya's praises for quite some time.

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen on television since shortly before WrestleMania 41, as he's been dealing with a neck injury and has undergone surgery. He posted an update last month showing a clip of himself working out at the Performance Center and revealing that his injury recovery is going well.

Unfortunately, there isn't an update on when he will be getting back in the ring, but at least he will be on-screen once again with this new role.

WWE LFG stars track record

The entire point of WWE LFG is to help develop future WWE stars, and, luckily, the show has done just that with several names. Season 1 winners Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele are both working on NXT, with Troy currently holding the WWE Speed Championship after beating El Grande Americano for the title on NXT.

Season 2's winners, Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye, are also making appearances in NXT, with Hill just recently making a successful debut against Lexis King on last week's episode.

The vast majority of former prospects from seasons 1 and 2 can currently be found either wrestling on NXT events or filling out the Evolve roster.

