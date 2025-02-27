WWE 2K25 Fans Vent On X Over Lack Of Game Info Ahead Of Release
WWE 2K25 fans took to X today to express their frustration over the marketing strategy for the game's upcoming release.
2K25 is set to release on March 14, with early access for the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition and Bloodline Edition available on March 7th. That's not what fans are upset about, however.
Fans are upset about the decision to embargo a significant amount of game information until March 3rd, just days before the game's release. That embargo includes content previews and gameplay details, including information on downloadable content (DLC) and important game features.
Fans have even threatened to cancel their pre-orders of their WWE 2K25 game.
Some fans called out the game's marketing, saying the lack of information was "wild" and "insane." They called for WWE and 2K's marketing teams to do better next year.
Other users felt sorry for fans who pre-ordered the game and still didn't know what they paid for.
And some simply called for patience.
Regardless of what happens from now until the 3rd, WWE 2K25 fans have a lot to look forward to as the newest installment of the franchise includes several new updates and gameplay advancements, including The Island, new match types and stipulations, intergender matchups and much more.
MORE: WWE 2K25 Roster Revealed
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024
TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR