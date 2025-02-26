Wrestling On FanNation

WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call

Saudi Arabia will only play host to one WWE Premium Live Event in 2025, instead of the usual two, but the company has plans to make up that missed date the following year.

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes after winning the WWE Crown Jewel Championship
Cody Rhodes after winning the WWE Crown Jewel Championship / WWE.com

TKO held it's latest earnings call on Wednesday, where company reps presented its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024.

One of the more interesting news bits to come out of Wednesday's report concerns WWE's Premium Live Event schedule for 2025 and 2026.

MORE: WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024

During the call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer said that WWE will only be holding one event in Saudi Arabia this year. A change from the the normal two per year the company has been running since 2019, save for the COVID years.

WWE does plan to make up for the loss of revenue in 2026 by holding an additional PLE in Saudi Arabia compared to the usual schedule.

MORE: Bron Breakker's Rumored Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41 And The Intercontinental Title

"Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024," Schleimer said. "This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble."

The lone 2025 event in Saudi Arabia has yet to be announced. The 2026 Royal Rumble has already been announced for next January in Riyadh.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR

AEW Star Mercedes Mone Discusses Her "Darkness" After WWE Exit

Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn

Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE