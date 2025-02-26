WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call
TKO held it's latest earnings call on Wednesday, where company reps presented its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024.
One of the more interesting news bits to come out of Wednesday's report concerns WWE's Premium Live Event schedule for 2025 and 2026.
MORE: WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024
During the call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer said that WWE will only be holding one event in Saudi Arabia this year. A change from the the normal two per year the company has been running since 2019, save for the COVID years.
WWE does plan to make up for the loss of revenue in 2026 by holding an additional PLE in Saudi Arabia compared to the usual schedule.
MORE: Bron Breakker's Rumored Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41 And The Intercontinental Title
"Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024," Schleimer said. "This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble."
The lone 2025 event in Saudi Arabia has yet to be announced. The 2026 Royal Rumble has already been announced for next January in Riyadh.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR
AEW Star Mercedes Mone Discusses Her "Darkness" After WWE Exit
Bianca Belair Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Heel Turn
Will WWE Seize The Momentum After Women's Tag Title Match Stole The Show On Raw?