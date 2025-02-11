Bayley Qualifies For Elimination Chamber By Beating Lyra Valkyria On Raw
Bayley kicked off her big week in a major way when she defeated Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Monday night on Raw.
The Role Model used her veteran savvy to best the Women's Intercontinental Champion when she leveraged her way out of a magistral cradle attempt and applied enough pressure to keep Valkyria's shoulders pinned to the mat for three seconds.
Bayley joins Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss as having qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, with two more spots left to be decided.
MORE: WWE Elimination Chamber: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
Remaining Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches:
- Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green vs. Naomi on 2/14 SmackDown
- Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez on 2/17 Raw on Netflix.
The winner of the chamber match will earn a shot at either the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
If Bayley proves to be the last woman standing in Toronto on March 1, she could be walking into Las Vegas with a shot at becoming a double champion. She'll challenge for the Women's NXT Championship this Saturday night against Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Vengeance Day.
