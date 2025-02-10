Booker T Compares The Differences Between "WWE LFG" And "WWE Tough Enough" (Exclusive)
WWE's newest reality show "WWE LFG" is already getting fans chatting about the unique look it's set to provide at the WWE developmental process.
The show premieres on A&E Feb. 16, and will feature Booker T, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker guiding prospects through the grind of attempting to become a WWE Superstar en route to NXT.
Of course, this isn't the first time WWE has attempted to create stars of tomorrow on television.
"WWE Tough Enough" ran for six seasons from 2001 through 2015, giving potential WWE signees an opportunity to prove they were worth taking a shot on. Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T was a part of that program as well and says "LFG" will differ in the access viewers get.
"I think, being able to see so much more than just the competition in-ring, you know, challenges, stuff like that," the WWE Hall of Famer told The Takedown on SI.
"You're going to get a chance to see the emotion, the real true raw emotion to where, there again, so many people wonder about wrestling. But seeing it from this perspective, they're going to perhaps second guess and go, 'wow, this is something totally different than I perceived it to be for so many years."
MORE: Booker T Says The Undertaker Is Doing A "Hell Of A Job" As A Coach On WWE LFG (Exclusive)
Booker also noted this could prove to be a potential motivator for future talent as well, giving them the courage to pursue training in wrestling.
"It's going to make those fans that that, you know, perhaps was sitting on the fence about coming watch a show. They gonna go, 'Man. Let me go check this out,'" he said. "You know, as well as the warrior that's out there that has it in him. It's going to motivate them to want to get up off the sofa and say, 'man, let me get it here and try some of this. I want to test myself to see how good or how far I can really go.' That's what this thing is all about."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Malakai Black Removed From AEW Roster Page
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]
WWE 2K25 Reveals "The Bloodline's Dynasty" Mode And Wyatt Sicks Pre-Order