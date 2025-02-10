Mattel Set To Launch Hilarious New John Cena Action Figure
In conjunction with his WWE retirement tour, Mattel will release a special "you can't see me" John Cena action figure.
Ringside Collectibles is reporting that the new figure is part of the WWE Elite Greatest Hits 8 series and will feature a clear, transparent John Cena. This, of course, plays off Cena's famous catchphrase, "you can't see me."
Mattel has not announced a specific release date for the figure.
Cena began his retirement tour as a participant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Cena was in the final two with Jey Uso, but got eliminated by Uso in the end to lose the match.
During the post-event press conference, Cena declared for the men's Elimination Chamber match in an attempt to compete for and win his 17th world championship at this year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Cena has adamantly maintained that 2025 would be his final year of active competition with WWE. He announced his retirement tour plans at last year's Money in the Bank event and has said he will work over 30 dates this year, though there is no word as to how many matches he'll have during that time.
WWE released special Cena retirement tour merchandise at the Royal Rumble for the start of his final run with the company.
