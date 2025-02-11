Jey Uso Will Face Gunther For The World Heavyweight Championship At WrestleMania 41
It's official. Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship atWrestleMania 41.
The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner made his decision during the opening segment of Monday Night Raw.
After making his customary rock star entrance, the white hot Nashville crowd demanded an encore. Jey was more than happy to lead another round of yeeting while standing on top of the commentary table, and the Ring General seized the opportunity to orchestrate a sneak attack the No. 1 Contender.
Gunther ended up leaving Jey laying in the middle of the ring with back-to-back powerbombs, or so he thought. As the Champion was being escorted back to Gorilla by security, Uso was able to crawl to a mic and make his challenge for WrestleMania 41.
The World Heavyweight Champion was less than enthused with Jey's decision. Gunther took to social media moments after the attack and called Uso a mid-card act that is only in WWE to amuse the crowd.
The Ring General is promising to not only protect his legacy by defeating Jey Uso in Las Vegas, but Gunther is also vowing to make his life a living hell over the next 10 weeks.
With Jey Uso choosing to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, that means the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto next month will earn a shot at dethroning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.
John Cena, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have already earned their spots inside the Elimination Chamber, with three more up for grabs.
Remaining Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches:
- Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul on 2/10 Raw on Netflix
- Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman on 2/14 SmackDown
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor on 2/17 Raw on Netflix
