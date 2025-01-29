WWE Reportedly Set To Announce "Clash In Paris" PLE Set For August
France is becoming a home away from home for WWE, with the company reportedly set to return to the country in August.
WrestleVotes reports WWE will imminently announce the "Clash In Paris" Premium Live Event, hailing from Paris La Défense Arena. The event will allegedly be held on August 31st.
This will be the second WWE PLE in August, following up the first two-day SummerSlam on August 2nd and 3rd.
WWE's return to France has been expected over the last month. WWE President Nick Khan confirmed the company would hold a major event in the country on January 16th following up last year's successful Backlash show in Lyon, France.
The announcement would also mean WWE would continue to expand its global presence. 2024 was a massive year of expansion for the company around the world, holding events like Elimination Chamber in Perth (Australia), King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Money In The Bank in Toronto (Canada), Clash at the Castle in Glasgow (Scotland), Bash In Berlin in Berlin (Germany), Crown Jewel in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Survivor Series in Vancouver (Canada).
The city of Paris has never hosted a global WWE PLE or pay-per-view.
