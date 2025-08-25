Wrestling On FanNation

Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship Match Official For WWE Clash In Paris

The Man will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship this Sunday at Clash in Paris.

Rick Ucchino

Becky Lynch
The Man will be coming around to Paris this Sunday at Clash in Paris.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch had an in-ring promo exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Monday night on Raw, which was airing early in the United States with the show taking place in Birmingham, UK.

While Lynch has had the edge in all of their prior verbal altercations, it was Bella who got the best of Becky this time around. The former Divas Champion was able to goad The Man into accepting her challenge for an Intercontinental Title match by calling her the 'C word'. No... not that one. She called her a coward.

The Man finally agreed to the match for this Sunday at Clash in Paris, saying she would not be wrestling in a dump like Birmingham. Lynch then attempted a cheap shot, but Bella was ready for it and chased her out of the ring.

Moments before the Women's Intercontinental Championship match was made official, the Women's World Championship Match that was previously scheduled for Clash in Paris, was officially called off.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce informed No. 1 Contender Stephanie Vaquer that due to Naomi having to relinquish the title, he needed more time to figure out the appropriate opponent and the right time for that match to take place.

WWE Clash in Paris Card (Announced):

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match

