Uncle Howdy Gives Clue To Wyatt Sicks Adding New Members (Exclusive)
The Wyatt Sicks debuted in the WWE on June 17th, 2024, after months of teasers from an alternate reality game (ARG), vignettes, and more.
Upon debuting, it would be realized that this new group led by Uncle Howdy would feature Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis, all portraying characters from the Firefly Funhouse.
Before the group fully came together, Uncle Howdy made appearances alongside Alexa Bliss during her feud with Bianca Belair back in 2023, but since the faction debuted, there has been only a little bit of interaction between them and Bliss.
While speaking with the Takedown on SI, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas/Taylor Rotunda) would give an idea about anyone joining the group sometime down the line, specifically the thought of adding Alexa Bliss.
"Right now we're working on stuff, we have our plans and our goals, and we have a direction we're already heading in. Everybody in the Wyatt Sicks, if wasn't directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham."
Howdy further said, "I'm not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future cause its about to get crazy."
Alexa Bliss Is A Big Fan Of The Wyatt Sicks
Earlier this month, The Takedown on SI spoke to Alexa Bliss about The Wyatt Sicks. She revealed that despite them not crossing paths just yet, that she is a big fan of what they are doing and how they are carrying Bray Wyatt's legacy.
Anything we can do to keep Windham's spirit alive and his art, 'cause I know that he would want his art to continue. I think it's great what they're doing,” Alexa said. “Will Alexa and the Wyatt Sicks meet up one day? Probably. It’s just when will we get there? Bray said that he and I will always be connected. And when [Alexa and the Wyatts meet up] it'll be big.- Alexa Bliss, The Takedown on SI
So while nothing is confirmed yet from either party, the potential is there, and it is something that many fans would be dying to see happen down the line.
