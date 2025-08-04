Becky Lynch Retains Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE SummerSlam 2025
The Man came back around to WWE SummerSlam and proved once again why she's the greatest female WWE Superstar of all-time.
Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria Sunday night inside of MetLife Stadium to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The loss for Valkyria means that she can never again challenge for the title while it's around the waist of Big Time Becks.
This was an absolutely brutal No Disqualification Match that saw Lynch and Valkyria take out their frustrations on one another with all the toys imaginable, including tables, chairs, kendo sticks, a wrench, steel chain, fire extinguisher and even a crowbar.
Valkyria wrestled much of the first half of the bout with her hands zip-tied together, allowing The Man to tee off on her opponent with any weapon of her choosing. She would eventually get free and fight Lynch to the brink of defeat, but it was the interference of Bayley that ultimately sealed her fate.
The Role Model actually came down to the ring to help Valkyria, but her steel chain wrapped right fist connected with Lyra when Becky ducked out of the way. Lynch then dropped Valkyria with a Man-Handle Slam to score the victory.
Becky Lynch once again delivered at SummerSlam
In her first match back at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' since 2022, Becky Lynch delivered another spectacular performance alongside her former protégé. That should come as no surprise as these two Irish Lass-kickers have proven time and again to have great chemistry with one another.
Moreover, The Man rarely misses on an opportunity to have herself a moment at SummerSlam.
“It was where the infamous slap happened that really catapulted my career. It was also where I came back after I had my daughter and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. And then a year later we were tearing the house down and then fighting side-by-side," Lynch told The Takedown on SI ahead of Sunday's match-up.
MORE: Becky Lynch Set To Rekindle Her Rich History With WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
SummerSlam Sunday has been a night for the heels thus far. Becky Lynch joined Naomi and The Wyatt Sicks in successfully retaining their respective championships.
