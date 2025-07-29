Becky Lynch Reveals Massive Back Bruise After WWE Raw
Becky Lynch may enter WWE SummerSlam at less than 100 percent.
The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion is set to defend her title against Lyra Valkyria on Sunday at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the two rivals once again went after each other on this week’s Raw.
Valkyria came out to speak her mind about why she must defeat Lynch, which led to 'The Man' coming out to ringside with a kendo stick.
However, it was Valkyria who grabbed it and started hauling off on Lynch, who has since revealed the effects of the numerous kendo stick shots.
Lynch took to Instagram to post a photo of a huge bruise on her back from Valkyria’s actions, while also noting her understandable outrage at the “unprovoked attack.”
“Totally unprovoked attack!” Lynch said. “LYRA HAS TOTALLY LOST IT. We cannot have this CRAZY BIRDLADY representing the intercontinental title! AND SHE WONT!”
SummerSlam Stipulation For Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch
If Lynch wins at SummerSlam, Valkyria will raise Becky’s hand and not be allowed to challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again.
Valkyria agreed to the stipulation on the condition that their match include no disqualifications and no countouts to guarantee that there is a winner.
This will mark the third singles match between the former friends this year.
Valkyria defeated Lynch at WWE Backlash back in May to retain the title, but Lynch won it from her the following month at Money in the Bank.
