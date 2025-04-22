Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
What a difference a day makes.
Sunday night at WrestleMania 41 Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to the company by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Lyra Valkyria. Less than a hour into Monday's episode of Raw, The Man was pummeling her former protege in the middle of the ring.
The assault came moments after Lynch and Valkyria lost the Women's Tag Titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a WrestleMania rematch. It was a spectacular bout that saw both teams score several near falls, but after Rodriguez was shoved to the outside on top of Becky, Liv connected with Oblivion on Valkyria to score the victory.
As The Judgment Day celebrated their victory, the Women's Intercontinental Champion sat in the middle of the ring looking visibly upset that she had lost her and Becky the titles. Lynch appeared as though she was going to console Valkyria, but then dropped her with a close line.
The Man then berated Lyra as she continued the attack and left her laying with three Manhandle Slams.
This is now the second time that Lynch has held the Women's Tag Team Championships with having a successful title defense. Her first reign was with WWE Hall of Famer Lita in early 2023, but they dropped the belts in their first defense with Trish Stratus substituting for the injured Lita.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are now 4-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the most of any team in company history.
