WWE Golf Cart Carrying Dominik Mysterio Runs Over Fan At WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 turned into a rough night for some of the fans in attendance.
Just prior to the main event, Stone Cold Steve Austin rammed his four-wheeler into the ringside barrier, knocking over a woman in the front row. Austin checked on her, as did WWE President Nick Khan.
Now, new video has surfaced of a WWE golf cart driving Dominik Mysterio around outside of Allegiant Stadium hitting a female fan. This one is much rougher than what we saw at ringside involving Austin.
Check out the footage below.
It appears that this occurred following the conclusion of WrestleMania 41, where Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in an outstanding four-way bout with Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor.
In the video, fans can be observed swarming the golf cart as Mysterio holds up his newly won Intercontinental title. Then, a woman wearing red gets a little close and gets hit by the cart. A fan who was nearby claimed they heard Mysterio yell, "Oh shit!"
The condition of the fan who was hit by the golf cart is currently unknown, though WWE personnel appeared to be checking on her immediately after the incident.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Karrion Kross Wows Fans With Epic Post-WWE WrestleMania 41 Rant
WWE Raw After WrestleMania Preview (4/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Selling John Cena Heel Turn Outfit For Astronomical Price
John Cena Says Tune Into WWE Raw After WrestleMania 41 To See How He Ruins Wrestling