Paul Heyman Rants On Deportations & Shannon Sharpe On Pat McAffee Show
Paul Heyman has had quite the 48 hours.
During the main event of Saturday's night one of WWE WrestleMania 41, Heyman closed out the show by turning on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in order to side with Seth Rollins.
Heyman will likely appear alongside his new client, Rollins, Monday night during Raw on Netflix. But before he could make it to Raw, Heyman appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and turned some heads in the process.
MORE: Paul Heyman Betrays CM Punk & Roman Reigns To Help Seth Rollins Win The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1
While discussing his actions at WrestleMania, Heyman said, "CM Punk does as much good to my reputation as Shannon Sharpe does to ESPN’s." This was a reference to a $50 million lawsuit filed against Sharpe on Sunday which alleges sexual assault and battery. Sharpe is a panelist on ESPN.
The crowd immediately reacted to Heyman's crack at Sharpe with shock, and McAfee appeared to be visually uncomfortable. “Don’t ‘Oooh’ me,” Heyman said to the crowd. “I’m not the one getting sued.”
But Heyman wasn't done.
He asked McAfee, “Do you care about the opinions of people who are irrelevant? You don’t care about the opinions of most people who are very relevant in your life. You don’t care about the opinions of people who pay you. They sit there and they go, ‘Hey Mr. McAfee, don’t talk about Shannon Sharpe on the air today!’ And you go, ‘Pfft, I talk about anything I want. I’m Pat McAfee, watch me swing my schlong all over the place.'"
Heyman continued on, recanting a story of smoking marijuana with McAfee on Sunday night. He also said that McAfee told him that he thinks ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "sucks." McAfee denied both of these stories.
Things then got even more off the rails as Heyman turned to a fan in the front row and said, "Who’s the smart ass? You, the one that’s gonna get deported. Hey amigo, I may suck but it’s your mother that taught me how."
WWE's Michael Cole was also present on the show and could be heard trying to cut Heyman off. "B*tch of an audience today," Heyman concluded.
You can watch the full interview below.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Karrion Kross Wows Fans With Epic Post-WWE WrestleMania 41 Rant
WWE Raw After WrestleMania Preview (4/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Selling John Cena Heel Turn Outfit For Astronomical Price
John Cena Says Tune Into WWE Raw After WrestleMania 41 To See How He Ruins Wrestling