WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Breaks All-Time Viewership Record
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 was the most watched WWE event ever from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a WWE press release on Monday afternoon, the company touted a 28% viewership increase compared to the event in 2023. This year's event was headlined by two Crown Jewel Championship matches, which pitted the men's and women's world champions from Raw and Smackdown against one another to determine who was the absolute best. The full press release can be read below:
November 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Saturday’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh saw a 28% viewership increase vs. 2023, marking a new record as the most-viewed WWE event ever from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.- WWE press release on Crown Jewel 2024
Additionally, the sixth annual Crown Jewel sold out Mohammed Abdo Arena in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.
The event was highlighted by the introduction of the Crown Jewel Championship Titles which were decided by champion vs. champion matches. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes outlasted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the main event and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax to capture the inaugural Crown Jewel titles.
Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther to become the Men's WWE Crown Jewel Champion and Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax to win the Crown Jewel Championship on the women's side. This year's card also featured a Bloodline vs. Bloodline six-man tag. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso lost to Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga.
WWE has focused on expanding their PLE slate internationally throughout 2024. The company has run major events in Scotland, France, Berlin, ad Australia this year. They just announced a new UK tour that will include WWE Raw and Smackdown tapings.
