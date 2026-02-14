AJ Lee Reacts to Being Included in WWE 2K26

For the first time in over a decade, AJ Lee returns in video game form with WWE 2K26.

The roster for WWE 2K26 continues to be revealed ahead of the game's release next month on March 13. One of the most anticipated additions was announced earlier this week, with the return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee, who will have both her current and past looks featured in this year's game.

AJ Lee took to her Instagram Stories today to respond to her addition to the WWE 2K26 roster, revealing that she was secretly scanned a few months ago and how it still blows her mind to be included in things like this, posting the following caption:

"Secretly got scanned for @wwegames a few months back. Game AJ looks so legit. 14-year-old AJ's mind is still blown to go from Character Creation menu to an actual playable character in two different decades of 2k haha what is life," AJ Lee said in a post.

AJ Lee IG Story | Instagram / @theajmendez

Players will be able to unlock the classic version of AJ Lee in this year's CM Punk Showcase mode.

Who has been announced for the WWE 2K26 roster so far?

WWE 2K26 is being touted as having the biggest roster in WWE Games history, featuring an on-disc roster of over 400 stars from past and present.

While the complete roster has yet to be revealed, these are the names currently confirmed:

Abyss

AJ Lee

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss

Andre The Giant

Angelo Dawkins

Asuka

Axiom

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Blake Monroe

Booker T

Bret Hart

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Bubba Ray Dudley

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

D-Von Dudley

Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

El Grande Americano

Eric Bischoff

Erick Rowan

Ethan Page

Finn Balor

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Ivy Nile

IYO SKY

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

JBL

Je'Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joe Hendry (Pre-Order bonus)

John Cena

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karmen Petrovic

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

Lash Legend

Lexis King

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Lyra Valkyria

Macho Man Randy Savage

Maryse

Maxxine Dupri

Michin

Montez Ford

Myles Borne

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Oba Femi

Penta

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Rey Fenix

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ricky Saints

Road Dogg

Roman Reigns

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Spears

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sol Ruca

Solo Sikoa

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Vaquer

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Tama Tonga

Terry Funk

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Miz

The Rock

Tiffany Stratton

Tonga Loa

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

The Undertaker

Wade Barrett

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Zaria

Zelina Vega

Your passion changed the industry. Now it lives on in the game. Proud doesn’t even cover it. 🖤 - CM Punk pic.twitter.com/tbYu3ewq9e — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 9, 2026

The standard version of WWE 2K26 drops on Friday, March 13. However, the special King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night War editions will be released a week early on March 6.

You can pre-order all of these versions right now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

