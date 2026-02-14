AJ Lee Reacts to Being Included in WWE 2K26
For the first time in over a decade, AJ Lee returns in video game form with WWE 2K26.
The roster for WWE 2K26 continues to be revealed ahead of the game's release next month on March 13. One of the most anticipated additions was announced earlier this week, with the return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee, who will have both her current and past looks featured in this year's game.
AJ Lee took to her Instagram Stories today to respond to her addition to the WWE 2K26 roster, revealing that she was secretly scanned a few months ago and how it still blows her mind to be included in things like this, posting the following caption:
"Secretly got scanned for @wwegames a few months back. Game AJ looks so legit. 14-year-old AJ's mind is still blown to go from Character Creation menu to an actual playable character in two different decades of 2k haha what is life," AJ Lee said in a post.
Players will be able to unlock the classic version of AJ Lee in this year's CM Punk Showcase mode.
Who has been announced for the WWE 2K26 roster so far?
WWE 2K26 is being touted as having the biggest roster in WWE Games history, featuring an on-disc roster of over 400 stars from past and present.
While the complete roster has yet to be revealed, these are the names currently confirmed:
- Abyss
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Alexa Bliss
- Andre The Giant
- Angelo Dawkins
- Asuka
- Axiom
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Blake Monroe
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- D-Von Dudley
- Damian Priest
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- El Grande Americano
- Eric Bischoff
- Erick Rowan
- Ethan Page
- Finn Balor
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Ivy Nile
- IYO SKY
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- JBL
- Je'Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joe Hendry (Pre-Order bonus)
- John Cena
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- Lash Legend
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Lyra Valkyria
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michin
- Montez Ford
- Myles Borne
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Oba Femi
- Penta
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Fenix
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricky Saints
- Road Dogg
- Roman Reigns
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Tama Tonga
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tonga Loa
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- The Undertaker
- Wade Barrett
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Zaria
- Zelina Vega
The standard version of WWE 2K26 drops on Friday, March 13. However, the special King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night War editions will be released a week early on March 6.
You can pre-order all of these versions right now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
