The Latest on Bianca Belair's Status for WWE WrestleMania 42

It's hard to believe, but here we are on February 10 and Bianca Belair has still not been cleared to return to the ring.

The E-S-T suffered a broken knuckle during her highly touted triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41, and complications during the recovery process have kept her on the sidelines ever since, save for an appearance at WWE Evolution, where she served as the special guest referee for the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Belair was a heavy betting favorite to not only return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month, but to win it and earn herself a world title opportunity at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this coming April. That obviously did not happen.

Rumors began to surface online on Monday that Belair was still expected to be at WrestleMania 42, and the folks over at BodySlam have been able to confirm that belief. However, it's not clear what she'll be doing in Las Vegas.

"A source indicated... that Belair is currently on a list internally with a tag that has no return date designated," BodySlam wrote in their report.

"Another source indicated... that the rehab and recovery process for Belair has been rough and they have never seen anything like it. There have been a lot of complications, but Belair is said to have kept a positive mindset throughout this entire ordeal."

A rival awaits Bianca Belair's eventual return

Jade Cargill | Netflix

Jade Cargill was able to capture the WWE Women's Championship during Bianca's injury hiatus and is slated to defend the title at WrestleMania 42, assuming she emerges victorious from her match against Jordynne Grace this Friday night on SmackDown.

Should The Storm arrive at Allegiant Stadium this April with the gold still around her waist, her former tag team partner would be an ideal opponent for her. Cargill versus Belair is tailor-made for a WrestleMania marquee, but Bianca would have to return to action in time to qualify and then win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

MORE: Update on Becky Lynch, AJ Lee WrestleMania Plans After Elimination Chamber Booking

That seems unlikely with the annual Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event just over two weeks away, but it's certainly not impossible if she's able to get the green light to compete in the very near future.

Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley are the only two women who have earned their way into the chamber thus far, with four more qualifying matches set to take place over the next few episodes of Raw and Smackdown. We'll provide more information on Bianca Belair's injury and recovery timeline as soon as it becomes available.

