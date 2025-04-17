WWE Legend Says Gunther & Jey Uso Not Headlining WrestleMania 41 A 'Kick To The Balls'
The WrestleMania 41 main events are set for this weekend. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk will meet in a massive triple threat match on Saturday night, while Cody Rhodes defends his WWE Championship against John Cena to close out the festivities on Sunday.
There's been some debate amongst the fanbase over whether or not the company chose the right two matches to headline each night of the show. There's been very little arguing over Rhodes and Cena, but should one of the other World Title Matches have gotten the top spot on Saturday over Reigns, Rollins and Punk?
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to Betway Insider this week and said if it were up to him, Gunther and Jey Uso would be closing the show on Saturday.
"It doesn’t sit well with me. I think [Jey Uso and Gunther] deserve to be the main event. That’s the way it’s always been. That’s what history says. And for them to have the World Heavyweight title match and not be the main event – it’s kind of a kick to the balls."- Kurt Angle
Angle also said that he understands why Reigns, Rollins and Punk are in the main event. They are genuine headliners through and through. But call the Olympic Gold Medalist a little old school, as he believes WWE should be following history by leaving the main event spots at WrestleMania for World Title matches.
"If you do that, you’re sending a message to the fans that these guys are your next upcoming Superstars. These guys are going to be as big as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk."
In addition to Gunther & Jey Uso, the WWE creative team could have chosen either of the Women's World Championship Matches to headline the show - Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair or IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley.
Angle believes the company is sending the wrong message by having a non-title match, even one with the star power of Reigns, Rollins and Punk, close out the biggest show of the year.
"They’re sending a message, [that] it’s not as important to win the world title match, because if you have Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a match, you’ve got to make that the main event because they’re the biggest names.”
It's not clear where Gunther and Jey Uso will fall on the card, but they will be competing on WrestleMania Saturday.
