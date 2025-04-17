WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?
WrestleMania 41 is nearly upon us!
The 'Showcase of the Immortals' takes place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and there are currently 13 matches on the card, with the potential for more to be added at some point in the coming days.
Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY will also be defending their respective World Championships this year, while Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will meet in one of the biggest triple threat matches in WrestleMania history. How will everything shake out?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Ryan Droste have taken a deep dive into every match and have made their final selections on who will walk out the big winners. You can get their complete analysis by checking out our WrestleMania 41 predictions video above or reading on below.
Before we get to the matches already announced for the show, the guys do believe that Randy Orton will be in action this weekend. Most likely against Solo Sikoa, based on what was booked on SmackDown last Friday. Although, the guys are hopeful that General Manager Nick Aldis will be the guy.
Malakai Black or Miro making their surprise returns to face The Viper would be a rock solid options as well.
Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano
El Grande Americano has been on an absolute roll ever since he arrived in WWE just a few short weeks ago. The Luchador's sensational loaded head butt has proven to be unbeatable, but that's not stopping Zack and Ryan from going with Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer is certainly El Grande's toughest challenge to date, but Rick likes Americano to shock some folks in this one.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Chad Gable... er... El Grande Americano
Zack Heydorn: Rey Mysterio
Ryan Droste: Rey Mysterio
AJ Styles vs Logan Paul
Whether you hate Logan Paul or you loathe Logan Paul, you have to give him credit. The man shows up on the big stage. The Maverick and AJ Styles are sure to have a phenomenal match, but with contract uncertainty surrounding AJ, it's very difficult to see the former WWE Champion getting the win here. Paul gets a tainted victory to, perhaps, set him up as a title contender later this summer.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Logan Paul
Zack Heydorn: Logan Paul
Ryan Droste: Logan Paul
Jade Cargill vs Naomi
It's been nearly two full decades since a non-title women's match was held at WrestleMania, and this one is personal. Jade Cargill and Naomi want to absolutely destroy one another and our panel is split on who walks away the winner. Naomi's new heel persona is money. One that could instantly step in to challenge for the WWE Women's Title with a win, but Rick and Ryan believe WWE has big plans ahead for Cargill.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jade Cargill
Zack Heydorn: Naomi
Ryan Droste: Jade Cargill
Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest
This is a match that is a literal year in the making. Drew McIntyre has been foiled by Damian Priest and outside sources for months on end, and eventually his luck has to turn. The entire panel likes the Scottish Warrior to get a small measure of revenge for last year's MITB cash-in by Priest. McIntyre picks up the win in a match that has the potential to steal the entire show this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Drew McIntyre
Zack Heydorn: Drew McIntyre
Ryan Droste: Drew McIntyre
War Raiders vs New Day for the World Tag Team Championships
The new version of The New Day are looking to earn back the respect of their peers this weekend. No, not by righting wrongs or reconciling with Big E, but by adding another tag team title reign to their Hall of Fame resume. WWE could have struck while the iron was a little hotter following Woods and Kingston's stunning heel turn, but the entire panel expects them to go over at WrestleMania.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... New Day
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... New Day
Ryan Droste: AND NEW... New Day
LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
In just his second title defense of his second run with the United States Championship, fans of LA Knight need to be concerned for the Megastar this weekend. We've all seen what Jacob Fatu is capable of doing inside the wrestling ring. He's an absolute killer. A believable, dominant monster that has future World Champion written all over him. His ascent begins by capturing the U.S. Title at WrestleMania.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu
Ryan Droste: AND NEW!... Jacob Fatu
Bron Breakker vs Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
This match was booked for one of two reasons. It's either a true showcase match for Bron Breakker as he decimates his three challengers, or he's being protected by getting to drop the IC Title in a match where he doesn't have to be beaten. Zack likes the former, but Rick and Ryan believe a new champion will be crowned. Look for Dirty Dom to steal one from Finn Balor or Penta to capture his first singles title in WWE.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Dominik Mysterio
Zack Heydorn: Bron Breakker
Ryan Droste: AND NEW!... Penta
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs Lyra Valkyria & Liv Morgan for the Women's Tag Team Championships
Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley have been a tag team for all of about eight minutes, but what they lack in time spent, they more than make up for with chemistry. Both ladies worked really well together in the gauntlet match they won to earn this title shot, but will they be able to knock off Judgement Day? Not likely. Liv Morgan caps off a career year with a win at WrestleMania.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Zack Heydorn: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Ryan Droste: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
Jey Uso has to win this... doesn't he? After everything that Gunther has put Jey and his family through over the past several weeks, Uso absolutely has to overcome the odds, get revenge and prove to the planet that he's World Heavyweight Champion material. Right? Zack and Ryan say yes, but Gunther has shown just how much of a scary, brutal and sadistic World Champ he can be during this build. Rick says keep that money train rolling.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Gunther
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jey Uso
Ryan Droste: AND NEW!... Jey Uso
Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
There are personal rivalries and then there's Tiffany Statton and Charlotte Flair. One spicy off-script promo exchange flipped this feud on its head and fans are now very intrigued as to which way this one is gonna go. Ryan is hopeful that WWE will solidify Stratton as a main event player by putting her over the Queen, but Rick and Zack just don't see a future where Charlotte doesn't complete her comeback by losing at WrestleMania.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Charlotte Flair
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Charlotte Flair
Ryan Droste: Tiffany Stratton
IYO SKY vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
The triple threat match for the Women's World Championship is the hardest to call of the entire weekend. IYO SKY may be walking in as the champ, but Rhea and Bianca have unintentionally made her the third wheel of this story. Having SKY emerge victorious would serve as a lesson to the WWE Universe that she's not to be taken lightly, but Rhea and Bianca just don't lose at Mania. Any one of these three can win and the panel is split.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Rhea Ripley
Zack Heydorn: IYO SKY
Ryan Droste: AND NEW!... Bianca Belair
Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk w/ Paul Heyman
This is being billed as one of the biggest triple threat matches in WrestleMania history, and that's saying something. The Saturday night main event certainly carries a ton of star power and whomever emerges victorious, whether it's Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns or CM Punk, they could be instantly stake claim to a World Title opportunity. The Paul Heyman wild card could be a major factor in the finish. Where due his loyalties lie?
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: CM Punk
Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns
Ryan Droste: CM Punk
Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship
This is John Cena's final WrestleMania match and he finds himself in the main event, right where he belongs. Will he find himself with a record-breaking 17th World Championship by the end of the weekend? Yes. It just makes too much sense from a storyline perspective. Cena's win potentially sets up matches with Randy Orton and CM Punk during the summer of Cena tour, before he ultimately drops the gold back to Cody later this year.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... John Cena
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... John Cena
Ryan Droste: AND NEW!... John Cena
