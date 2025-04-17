Huge Rumor On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 41
Will The Rock return at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas?
WWE fans haven’t seen “The Final Boss” since he gladly accepted John Cena’s soul at Elimination Chamber last month, with Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes after earning the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
The Rock’s absence has been noticeable, especially in the heated promo exchanges between Cena and Rhodes on the road to the biggest match of the year on WrestleMania Sunday.
However, it seems that the WWE universe may have an answer on whether to expect The Rock’s return this weekend.
According to WrestleVotes, there is “growing speculation” that some within WWE are expecting him to indeed be present for WrestleMania 41. The report doesn’t add any details on what his role could be, but obviously, the logical prediction would have him involved in how things unfold between Cena and Rhodes in the main event.
The Rock made a surprising return to WWE television on the February 21 edition of SmackDown, where he announced New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.
He also had an interesting conversation with Rhodes, asking him to “sell his soul” to become the Corporate Champion. Rhodes declined the offer at Elimination Chamber, thus setting up Cena’s shocking turn.
Cena will be going for a record-setting 17th World title victory, which would allow him to sit alone at the top and break the current tie with fellow 16-time champion Ric Flair.
