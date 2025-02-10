Malakai Black Removed From AEW Roster Page
An AEW departure may very well soon be on the horizon after years of speculation.
Several fans noticed on social media former AEW Trios Champion Malakai Black has been removed from the company's roster page on their website. This could indicate the 39-year-old could be finished with AEW altogether.
The move would not be a great surprise to many, as it has long been speculated he would be finishing up with the company in the beginning of the year. PWInsider even noted in January that a February or March free agency seemed to be in the cards.
"PWInsider.com is told by several sources that Black is believed to be leaving the company and that he is expected to be a free agent sometime in the area of February/March. Black is still technically under contract but those we have spoken with believe he is done with any future appearances," the report said at the time.
MORE: Belief Within AEW Is That Malakai Black Is Finishing Up With The Company [Report]
Black jumped from WWE to AEW in the summer of 2021 after he was released by the former following a successful NXT run and uneventful main roster stint. He debuted in AEW by attacking Cody Rhodes, and would go on to form the House of Black alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.
Rumors have circulated for years he had been unhappy with his direction at AEW though, and a WWE return could very much be on the horizon for the former WWE NXT Champion.
