WWE 2K25 Reveals "The Bloodline's Dynasty" Mode And Wyatt Sicks Pre-Order
We are a month out from the release of WWE 2K25, and WWE is heavily hyping a couple of new additions for the new installment.
The company sent out a press release Friday, hyping its official gameplay trailer and new match announcements like Intergender and Underground Rules matches.
Most significantly, though, WWE 2K25 will feature a new showcase mode highlighting the rise of The Bloodline, which will include all the current and former members of the faction.
"Fans are treated to a much-anticipated look at the all-new 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, celebrating one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family," the release said. "Each match leads to one of three outcomes: Relive History by reenacting a historical match to its actual outcome, Rewrite History by changing the outcome of a historical match, or Create History by experiencing a fantasy match-up. The Bloodline’s Dynasty is highlighted by action packed battles featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu and more.
MORE: Latest Update On The Release Of WWE 2K25
The announcement also revealed a special pre-order bonus pack featuring one of WWE's most intriguing factions. Per the release:
"The trailer finishes with a glimpse of the all-new, immersive environment where players can “Rule Beyond the Ring”: The Island, available for players on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S, as well as info on the WWE 2K25 pre-order bonus, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.**"
Roman Reigns is set to be the cover star for the original release of the game, while The Undertaker will have his own "Deadman Edition" as well. That version will be available March 7.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW's Tony Khan Arrives To NFL's Super Bowl On 400-Foot Yacht Worth $360 Million
Cody Rhodes Shares Update Following WWE Injury Announcement
Kevin Owens Hints At WWE Contract Extension While Selling Girl Scout Cookies
How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]