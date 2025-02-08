Booker T Says The Undertaker Is Doing A "Hell Of A Job" As A Coach On WWE LFG (Exclusive)
WWE NXT commentator Booker T is no stranger to the prowess and mind of WWE legend The Undertaker.
The two have worked together on and off for the better part of the last three decades, having feuded on television and collaborated in the same locker room for years. While Booker took his own route as a coach with Reality of Wrestling in Houston, The Undertaker retired to more of a private life aside from the occasional WWE TV appearance.
That's about to change with "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," which premieres on A&E Feb. 16. The show will see Booker T, The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach WWE developmental prospects in hopes of them making it to television. It will be one of the first opportunities for fans to see The Undertaker in a coaching role, which Booker gave some interesting insight into.
"He's as real as he possibly could be in this role," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "He's as serious as he is. He's probably the most serious guy in this whole damn thing, man. You know, because he, you know, you don't want to tick him off. You know, you don't want to, you know, crowd him or get too close to his space because he'll bark at you. You know, he'll bite a little bit. Yeah, it's kind of crazy, you know, seeing him in this setting."
The former World Heavyweight Champion noted some of that "bite" stems from Undertaker's desire to create new talent.
"But he's passionate about what he's doing with his kids, which for me, is very, very unique to see, you know, Undertaker in this role," he said.
"To see him, his coaching style as well. Because, like I said, I've been doing it for 20 years. This is his first time actually in a coaching style setting a coaching role like this. How well will he actually do? Because my thing is, I'm like, man, this guy can't, I mean, come on, just because you know how to do it don't mean you can coach it. So he's doing a hell of a job, and people are going to get a chance to see the real Undertaker at his finest, you know, teaching the next generation, you know, of superstars."
