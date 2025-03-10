Booker T Credits Logan Paul's Success To This One Trait
Booker T isn't just giving feedback on the "WWE LFG" contestants these days. He's also weighing in on a former WWE United States Champion.
The WWE Hall of Famer took to his podcast this past week, discussing WWE Elimination Chamber. And while he was impressed with the show, there was someone in particular who stood out to him.
Booker had high praise for Logan Paul's performance, and specifically, how he has been adapting in WWE.
“I’ll tell you this. This is what Logan has picked up, perhaps more than anyone that has come along from the outside. Of course, he’s picked the business up. He goes out, he’s very athletic, we know that. But I’m gonna tell you right now. I don’t even know if I should say it…it’s just one of those traits you gotta have as a really, really good wrestler, especially when you’re coming into this business working with a lot of veterans, guys that really know the business. He’s the best listener," he said.
Booker would elaborate on what makes Paul a great listener, and even drew a comparison to another WWE legend when discussing him.
"He’s that braggadocios talker, getting under your skin," Booker said. "But I’ll tell you, he’s probably one of the best listeners that this business has ever seen. We talk about John Cena, John Cena was one of the best listeners, man. That’s why he excelled in the business the way he did. That’s why he understands it the way he does, even now at this stage of the game.
"A lot of guys don’t see it from that vision. So I get it. I get why Logan Paul is so good, I do. I realize why this guy’s so good every time he goes out there and performs because he’s putting himself in the best position. So that’s all I’m gonna say about Logan Paul. Damn good one. Damn good listener."
H/T Fightful for partial transcript.
