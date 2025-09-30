Booker T Just Blasted The WWE Women’s Title Match Botch On SmackDown
Booker T did not hold back his thoughts on the finish to the recent WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown.
Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match on last week’s show, but it didn’t come without controversy.
The finish to the match saw Cargill hit the Eye of the Storm on Jax before going for a pin, but Stratton jumped in to break the count. However, when Stratton for her own pin on Jax, referee Daphanie LaShaunn did not count to three despite Jax not kicking out.
There was an obvious miscommunication between the participants involved, with audible boos from the crowd at the Kia Center in Orlando.
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T — who filled in for the “injured” Corey Graves on commentary on SmackDown — went off on how the entire sequence came together.
"You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication,” Booker said.
“You've got an NIL talent, Tiffany Stratton. You've got Jade Cargill who's pretty much fresh off her AEW run, and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn't learn a whole lot, because - no disrespect or anything - but she was just put on a wing and she never really got a chance to really wrestle anybody. And then you've got Nia Jax, who's been there, of course is gonna feel like, 'I need to quarterback this thing, I feel like I know more than these girls.'"
Booker added that a botch of that level isn’t acceptable on WWE television.
"But one thing I do feel about that kind of stuff - that can't happen on live television,” Booker said. "If I went to go and see Hamilton, and they were going home, and the guy slipped on his butt and he forgot his lines, I think I would be pretty upset about that too. They went out there and it wasn't a good night. It wasn't a good night at all."
Stratton has held the title since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax all the way back on the January 3 edition of SmackDown.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer At WWE Crown Jewel
Despite the botched finish, Stratton is still the champion, and she’s set for a huge showdown at Crown Jewel on October 11.
The Women’s Crown Jewel Championship will be on the line when Stratton goes one-one-one with current Women’s World Champions Stephanie Vaquer. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the two rising stars in the women’s division.
Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza to win the vacant title in what many believed was the best match on the show.
Naomi vacated the championship on the August 18 edition of Raw after announcing her pregnancy.
H/T Wrestletalk for the partial transcription.
