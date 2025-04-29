Booker T Proclaims That ‘The Clock Is Ticking’ On WWE Raw Star
What does Booker T think about a certain WWE superstar’s outlook after WrestleMania 41?
Karrion Kross, who was not booked on the WrestleMania card, still appeared on Night 2 when he played a role in the finish to the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match.
However, his most notable WrestleMania weekend appearance came in the WWE post-show on YouTube, which featured Kross doing an epic promo that went viral on social media.
"It's all about viral moments now," Kross said when describing his lack of opportunity. "Everybody's been telling me that I've got to become undeniable, and as soon as it happens, they ignore it and they shut it down."
Booker T was asked about Kross’s future in WWE on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, and he responded that the “clock is ticking” on the opportunities for Kross.
"He ain't getting any younger or anything like that,” Booker stated.
“The thing about Karrion Kross, I don't know if he's going to get a shot or not to go out there and show exactly what he has. "I want to see Karrion Kross get a shot, a real shot.”- Booker T
Booker added that should Kross have the chance at a bigger role, he needs to make the most of it.
“Karrion Kross is going to have only one shot to actually go out there and really prove what he can bring to the table inside the middle of that square circle. So Karrion, when you get the shot, you better go out there and deliver because guess what, I'm going to be watching."
Kross is a two-time NXT World Champion and was released from his WWE contract in November 2021 before returning to the company in August 2022.
He has wrestled just one televised singles match in 2025, losing to Styles on the April 14 edition of Raw.
H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Gunther’s Hilarious Two-Emoji Reaction To WWE Backlash Match With Pat McAfee
New Details Revealed On Liv Morgan’s 'Major' Hollywood Film Role
The Coat Seth Rollins Wore On WWE Raw Costs A Ridiculous Amount Of Money
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41