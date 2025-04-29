Gunther’s Hilarious Two-Emoji Reaction To WWE Backlash Match With Pat McAfee
Gunther has shared his amusing response to his upcoming match at WWE Backlash.
“The Ring General” did not appear on this week’s Raw after he was “indefinitely suspended” following his actions from the previous week where he went after the commentary team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.
When McAfee stepped in to confront Gunther after his attempted attack on Cole, the former World Heavyweight Champion choked him out.
That led to McAfee addressing the attack on Monday, which included a challenge for a one-on-one match at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.
The match was made official by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who was filling in for Raw GM Adam Pearce, and Gunther took to X to reveal his thoughts.
They were pretty straightforward about what he thinks of McAfee stepping into the ring with him.
Gunther has not been in a pleasant mood since WrestleMania 41 after Jey Uso defeated him for the World Heavyweight Championship to end the former champion’s 258-day reign.
It was Jey’s first win in the series after losing the previous three matches between the two superstars.
Gunther’s next opponent has just seven WWE matches to his credit.
McAfee made his in-ring debut in August 2020 against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX before competing in a WarGames Match that December.
He has wrestled four singles matches on the WWE main roster, with three victories on his resume.
McAfee’s only defeat came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 in an impromptu match against Vince McMahon.
