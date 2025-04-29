WWE Raw Results (4/28/25): Zayn Turns Down Rollins, Valkyria Challenges Becky Lynch, Paul Knocks Out Jey
This week's episode of WWE Raw saw the so-called "future" of the WWE standing in the middle of the ring to kickstart the show.
Last week, Raw ended with Seth Rollins standing tall in the ring with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Breakker and Rollins destroyed Roman Reigns and CM Punk and then posed over their beaten bodies as the show went off the air.
This week, Rollins explained his actions and told the world that he now defines the future of WWE. He said that all future roads go through him, Heyman and Breakker. This prompted Sami Zayn to walk out and address the group.
Zayn compared Rollins and his new group to the early Bloodline -- a comparison that Rollins pushed back on right away. Rollins then made a special offer to Zayn. He told Zayn that he was either with them or against them and that he really hoped he'd be with them because he didn't want to have to put him down like he did Punk and Reigns.
Rollins continued with his offer and told Zayn that they'd orchestrate a move to Smackdown for him, so that their paths wouldn't have to cross. Rollins gave Zayn until the end of the night to make his choice.
Later in the show, Paul Heyman found Zayn in the locker room and gave him more news about the deal. Heyman told Zayn that if he took the offer to go to Smackdown, he'd face the winner of the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash -- with the title on the line.
In the main event segment of the night, Rollins and Zayn stood in the ring together. Rollins pleaded with Zayn to take the deal. Zayn told Rollins that their friendship transcends the business. He said that outside the ring, they are true friends with kids that play together. Zayn then told Rollins that inside the ring, he's playing games.
Zayn told Seth that he played the right card in dangling a world title shot in front of him, but said that Seth should know that he would never run away. Zayn said that Rollins was threatening him and said that he'd been a target a thousand times. He said he could live being a target, but could not live with being threatened by a friend.
Zayn said he will win a world championship, but that when he does it won't be because of favors. Zayn said he respected Rollins, but that he should go to hell. From there, Bron Breakker walked out to the ring and match between him and Zayn began.
Breakker connected with several spears on Zayn, including one in which he ran around the entire ring and then crunched him with one. Breakker rolled Zayn back into the ring, but the referee ended the match because of Zayn's condition.
Rollins got in the ring and told Breakker that they had given Zayn his chance and that Zayn made his bed. Rollins then Stomped Zayn and stood over him with Breakker and Paul Heyman as the show went off the air.
After appearing as a surprise last week on the show, Roxanne Perez made her presence felt this week too. Perez took on Rhea Ripley in a singles match and went toe-to-toe with her until Giulia got involved on her behalf.
Ripley looked as if she was about to hit a Riptide and win, but Giulia ran into the ring to cause a disqualification. Giulia and Perez beat down on Ripley until WWE Women's World Champion, Iyo Sky, ran down to the ring to make the save. Sky fought off Giulia and Perez and then stood tall in the ring with Ripley -- her WrestleMania foe from last week.
In other women's division action, Becky Lynch revealed to the world this week on the show that she was the one who took out Bayley at WrestleMania -- rendering her unable to wrestle in her WrestleMania match. Lynch said that she couldn't stand Bayley and said that she'd been attacked by her numerous times throughout the years.
Lynch then turned her attention to Lyra Valkyria. Lynch said that she resented Valkyria for "cozying" up to Bayley while she was out of action. She said that Lyra would have never won the tag team titles with Bayley.
From there, Lyra confronted Becky and said that she spent way too much time trying to be the next Becky Lynch. Valkyria said she wasn't going to do that anymore and would simply be herself. Valkyria then challenged Lynch to a match for her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. Lynch accepted.
After being attacked by Gunther last week on Raw, Pat McAfee asked Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to lift Gunther's suspension so that he could fight him. McAfee said he always stands up for his friends like Michael Cole, but his request for lifting the suspension was denied. Instead, Aldis offered him Gunther at Backlash and McAfee accepted.
In other action, Logan Paul called out Jey Uso for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match and Uso answered the call. Paul called Jey a loser and in return, Jey called Paul a "dumb Youtuber." The match wasn't made official, but all signs pointed toward that match taking place soon.
Later in the show, Jey Uso spoke with Sami Zayn backstage to give him words of advice on his Smackdown offer from Seth Rollins. Jey told Zayn to do what he felt was best. Zayn said that was what he needed to hear and then walked away. As Jey looked on, Logan Paul clocked him with a right hook.
Also on the show this week, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile and The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.
Full WWE Raw Results (4/28/25)
- Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley ended in a no-contest
- The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nile
