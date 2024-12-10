Booker T Provides More Details On WWE LFG Ahead Of A&E Debut In 2025
WWE and A&E announced an expansion of their partnership last week that will see multiple new shows debut in the new year.
Among them is a new WWE Tough Enough-esque competition program called 'WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats'. The show will feature in-ring matches and behind-the-scenes looks at the competitors vying to earn a WWE contract.
Multiple WWE legends and Hall of Famers have been attached to the project including a team of coaches that will be made up of the Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley and Booker T, who could hardly contain his excitement on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast.
Booker noted that he's been holding onto this secret for a while, but now that the cat is out of the bag, he's provided some more details on how the show will work:
“Yeah, we’re gonna have our own teams. It’s gonna be a system to share who’s gonna come out at the end of the day with the best team, who’s gonna put together the best team, who’s gonna teach their team the most about this business in a limited amount of time. It’s got a whole lot to do with what the business is truly all about. Even though we want to win, we know it takes more than us to win. Even my team, my team has to make everybody look as good as they possibly can. I think that’s what it’s gonna be about at the end of the day, as far as how this business was formed and what this business was truly built on, and that is everybody going out and understanding what their job is at that point in time. I think that’s what this show is gonna bring to light more than anything. It’s gonna let the fans come behind the curtain just a little bit and see, not just what it’s like behind the curtain, but how hard it is to be behind the curtain, how stressful it is to be behind the curtain, how competition drives you or bends you or sometimes breaks you. It’s got so many different elements to it. I think that’s why, for me, I love it. h/t Fightful."- Booker T - Hall of Fame Podcast
WWE may begin filming some content for the new winter A&E line-up as soon as Tuesday (12/10) night.
Fightful Select has heard that a match will be filmed, potentially involving Elijah Holyfield, a former NFL player with the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of boxing great Evander Holyfield.
Elijah signed with WWE less than a month ago, but has yet to have his first match with the company.
