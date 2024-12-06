WWE & A&E Expand Partnership With New In-Ring Competition And Additional Series In 2025
WWE and A&E are going on the hunt for the next generation of pro wrestling stars in 2025.
An expansion of their programming partnership was announced Friday, which will include the debut of “WWE LFG - Legend & Future Greats." It's a new competition series that will offer viewers an inside look at the rigorous training process for a WWE Superstar and feature iconic WWE Legends such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
"A&E has proved to be an excellent home for WWE content, and we’re excited to partner with their fantastic team on these new show concepts and the latest season of WWE Rivals,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.
WWE LFG will showcase in-ring matches along with a behind-the-scenes look at the rising talent who are all vying for a coveted WWE contract, all while being mentored by weekly regular coaches in The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley.
"Literally filled with blood, sweat, and tears, there's never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama, and some of WWE's greatest icons all in one package," said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming for A&E Networks. "From total unknowns to legends, ‘LFG’ will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE."
Additionally, WWE & A&E will launch “WWE’s Greatest Moments” next year. A series that will relive the iconic events that have shaped WWE history.
WWE play-by-play announcer Michael Cole will host half-hour episodes with various WWE Superstars & Legends, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Kevin Owens to share vivid recollections and perspectives on their most remarkable moments.
A new season of the hit-series “WWE Rivals” will also complement the upcoming winter string of WWE programming on A&E, including a never-before-seen look at Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins.
