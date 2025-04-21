Boos Erupt For Cody Rhodes Inside Allegiant Stadium At WrestleMania 41
Have fans turned on Cody Rhodes? Many inside Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41 apparently have.
Rhodes dealt with some boos during this week's episode of Smackdown, but when he was shown on the big screens walking into Allegiant Stadium ahead of his main event match tonight at WrestleMania against John Cena, fans erupted with boos once again.
A report by Fightful indicated that WWE was aware that boos could continue tonight and were prepared for that for the last three years with Rhodes. The report says that the company is confident they can perform around and with whatever crowd reactions they get.
The interesting thing about the Cody boos is that they come with working with a newly minted heel in John Cena. Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades at Elimination Chamber and much of the build to their match at WrestleMania has centered around that.
Cody and Cena collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and if Cena wins, he'll be a 17-time world champion, which is the most of any pro wrestler in the history of the industry. Cena is currently on his retirement tour.
Rhodes has been world champion since WrestleMania 40 last year. He beat Roman Reigns to win the title and end his record breaking run of nearly four years with the title.
