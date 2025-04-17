Braun Strowman Calls Out Jacob Fatu During Make-A-Wish Appearance Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41
Braun Strowman is not on the card for WrestleMania this weekend, but that's not stopping the Monster Among Men from having a good time in Las Vegas. And I mean that beyond the good time that may come to mind when you think about everything Sin City has to offer.
Fanatics, Make-A-Wish and WWE teamed up Thursday morning at WWE World to help grant the wishes of 25 kids ahead of WrestleMania 41.
The highlight for the children was getting to perform their very own Superstar entrances, after WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the Monster Among Men made a couple of surprise entrances themselves. Each entrance was complete with custom video graphics and an emphatic introduction from SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash.
“Seeing the smiles on all their faces, that's what keeps this old man doing this stuff,” Strowman said to the media. “12 years in it with six surgeries, two spine surgeries. This is why I keep pushing through all this stuff, to see the smiles of these kids' faces. 'Cause it really is a blessing to be able to do this.”
At the end of each wish kid’s Superstar entrance, Strowman and Stratton presented them with a customized WWE Championship belt and posed for photos. Each kid also received $250 to spend during a private shopping spree at the WWE World Superstore.
Just days away from the biggest match of her career, Tiffany Stratton is trying her best to take in every moment that comes along with WrestleMania week. She'll defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on Saturday, and she told The Takedown on SI that it's been difficult to concentrate on anything other than the challenge ahead of her.
“It's actually quite hard for me to be in the moment and not stress about what's gonna happen on Saturday,” Stratton admitted. “Lately I've just kind of been… trying to have peace of mind with everything, but I'm super excited. It's my first ever WrestleMania. I can't believe I'm even saying that. And I'm going up against Charlotte Flair, [who] is my dream opponent. So this WrestleMania is really, really special to me.”
As for Braun Strowman, he has his sights set on the future. Which he hopes will include another run in with Jacob Fatu. The very man who earned a United States Championship Match at WrestleMania 41 by beating the Monster Among Men.
Speaking to The Takedown on SI, Strowman couldn't help but join the long line of folks who have been left impressed by Fatu's body of work during his brief WWE tenure.
“The kid's got a good head on him. He's a little hot headed sometimes, but how many people have you seen push Braun Strowman to the limits that he has?” Braun asked rhetorically. “In the 10 years that I've been doing this, there haven't been many people to run with me like that and put me down.”
While Strowman agrees with all the fans and pundits who believe that the Samoan Werewolf has a World Championship reign in his future, Braun says he wants another crack at Fatu before that happens.
“I still got that silver bullet in my pocket. I've never hit him with that power slam. And you know, there's only been three people ever to kick outta that in the 10 years that I've been doing that. So Jacob, I'm watching. Win that title so I can take it from you this summer.”
Jacob Fatu will challenge LA Knight for the WWE Men's United States Championship this Saturday night at WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Will John Cena Win His 17th World Championship?
Update On Which Matches Will Open WWE WrestleMania 41
The Rock Reveals New "Project Rock" Collection Featuring Drew McIntyre
WWE Legend Says Gunther & Jey Uso Not Headlining WrestleMania 41 A 'Kick To The Balls'