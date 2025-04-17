Update On Which Matches Will Open WWE WrestleMania 41
Which matches will open each night of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas?
The biggest show of the year is set for Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and WWE has officially announced 13 matches for the card.
One more is expected to be added with Randy Orton in need of an opponent after Kevin Owens was sidelined due to a serious neck injury.
We already know the main events for each night, as it’ll be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on Saturday, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship on Sunday.
The question is, which matches will kick off the show?
According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is the expected opener for Saturday’s card, and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship will open Sunday’s card.
Jey won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn another opportunity at “The Ring General,” and things took a much more personal turn recently after Gunther left Jimmy Uso a bloody mess in the middle of the ring.
Meanwhile, Belair outlasted the competition in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to secure her spot in the Women’s World Championship Match, and she hasn’t been too thrilled at Ripley being added to the mix.
WrestleMania 41 Saturday and Sunday will start at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (everywhere else).
