Braun Strowman Makes Surprise WWE Return During Smackdown Dark Match
Braun Strowman is back in WWE.
After being sidelined for six weeks with a torn groin, the former WWE Universal Champion made his triumphant return during a dark match after Smackdown went off the air.
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh by DQ in the original dark match thanks to interference by Carlito. Strowman then came out to even the odds and a six-man tag match was made. Strowman, Mysterio, and Lee eventually won cleanly.
Strowman tore his groin during a Last Man Standing Match with Bronson Reed on WWE Raw on September 30. Strowman finished the match and even got the victory thanks to some help from an interfering Seth Rollins.
Strowman had been embroiled in a long feud with Reed prior to his injury. The two monsters had multiple matches with one another that featured destroyed cars and various parts of the Raw backstage area.
Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion. He defeated Goldberg to win the title at WrestleMania 36 in front of zero fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strowman eventually lost the world championship to The Fiend at Summerslam in 2020. He was let go from the company in the summer of 2021, but returned in 2022.
Recommended
WWE Rewind: Natalya and Lacey Evans Make History at WWE Crown Jewel 2019; Bray Wyatt Wins Universal Championship
WWE Evolution: The Top 3 Moments From The First-Ever Women Only WWE Event
WWE Superstar Logan Paul Responds To Mike Tyson's Challenge With Insult To His Face