WWE News & Rumor Round-Up [10/18/24]: Has Kevin Owens Quietly Signed a New Contract?
Bryan Danielson is reportedly hoping to avoid neck surgery and is due to get an MRI soon.
What does the future hold for the professional wrestling careers of Kevin Owens and Bryan Danielson? Will Netflix be adding more WWE content than just Raw come January? What does Dominik Mysterio really think about CM Punk returning to WWE? Does NXT have plans to go head-to-head with AEW?
We have you covered with a rundown of all of Friday's news and rumors across the world or professional wrestling.
- While not being able to directly confirm the news, the Wrestling Observer reported Friday morning that there are many within the wrestling industry who believe that Kevin Owens has quietly re-signed with WWE. His contract was due to expire early next year, but recent reports had surfaced that significant movement had been made toward keeping the former Universal Champion in WWE for years to come.
- According to Bloomberg, WWE and Netflix will be launching an all new behind-the-scenes documentary series after their streaming partnership gets underway next year. An official launch date or title for the series has not yet been announced. WWE and Netflix have entered into a 10-year, $5 billion partnership that begins when Monday Night Raw moves to the streaming platform on January 6, 2025.
- 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio recently sat down with The Takedown's Adam Barnard and claimed to be growing tired of 'old heads' like the Rock and CM Punk coming back to WWE, believing they can still hang with the younger generation of Superstars.
- SmackDown is getting a brand new tag team tonight. The Motor City Machine Guns, former TNA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, will be debuting on the show tonight after agreeing to sign with WWE earlier this year.
- WWE has reportedly booked an event at the former ECW Arena, the 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer says the belief is that WWE will be hosting an NXT event on Wednesday, Nov. 6 that will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite that night.
- WWE has filed a new trademark on "The War Raiders’. Erik & Ivar, who previously wrestled under the name "Viking Raiders,” returned to action this week when they defeated the Alpha Academy on Monday WWE Raw to advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for the World Tag Team Championships.
- Attention all Wyatt Sicks followers. WWE Shop was released something you're really going to enjoy. An all new Bray Wyatt inspired replica lantern is now for sale.
- Bryan Danielson will soon get an MRI to get a better look at just how badly he's injured his neck. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting at the American Dragon is hoping to avoid surgery and make a full recovery with the use of stem cell therapy. If he does have to go under the knife, it's possible that he's wrestled his last match. Danielson retired from wrestling full-time after losing to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream, but there are too many unknowns at this time to definitively say whether that was his final match ever.
- Jai Vidal is no longer with TNA. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Vidal asked for his release and it was granted. The 27-year old last appeared in TNA back in August, when he competed in an Ultimate X qualifying match.
- Sean Ross Sapp is also reporting that there is nothing new on AEW/FOX front. A deal on any new programming is not imminent, nor has anything been finalized.
- Riho took to her blog Friday to provide some good news and some bad news on her AEW status. The first ever All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion says she has completely recovered from a broken she suffered back in July, but now she's dealing with VISA issues. There is currently no time table for her return to U.S. television.
- Brody King believes the internet would be set on fire in Shane McMahon ever debuted on AEW television. That said, he would absolutely welcome the chaos.
