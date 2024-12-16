BREAKING: WWE Issues Cody Rhodes Injury Update Following Saturday Night's Main Event
At just past 7pm tonight (Dec 13), WWE's official X/Twitter account issued a breaking news update on the injury Cody Rhodes suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens last night at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Owens attacked Rhodes with a package piledriver while he was celebrating his successful title defence.
WWE confirmed that Rhodes has been diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.
BREAKING: Earlier today it was confirmed that @CodyRhodes suffered cervical swelling and was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation. While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.
A statement was issued on WWE's website along with the tweet.
The historic return of Saturday Night's Main Event ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Title in a thrilling match, but Kevin Owens would bring an end to the night with a heinous attack on The American Nightmare after the broadcast went off the air.
