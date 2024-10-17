Bret Hart Reveals Original Plans For 'The Simpsons" Cameo
While John Cena was the most recent WWE legend to appear in an episode for The Simpsons, he wasn't the first. That distinction goes to Bret Hart.
That appearance on a 1997 episode titled "The Old Man and the Lisa" is well known amongst wrestling fans, but it could have been very different. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Hart reveals that the original plan was for him to voice an entirely different character and not himself. It was only after the show's producers realized how famous he was that they decided to draw him into the episode.
Oh, I was a big fan, so it was a big honor for me. They originally, I remember I wanted to be Bret Hart on the show. And they said, 'No, it's just a part for a wrestler'. I think my wrestler was called the Mad Viking or something like that. So when I did the voiceover, I was the voice for the Mad Viking. I wasn't Bret Hart, and it's a little bit different. That's why when you hear the voiceover, it doesn't sound like me. I was trying to sound like somebody else.
But it was after the whole thing was done, the producer came up and I was signing autographs in the parking lot at FOX Studios there, and they had probably about 300 people in a lineup signing autographs for them. And he came up and he goes, 'I had no idea you were that famous. We're gonna draw you in as you'. So they changed it and drew me in as myself. So I was like, that's where it pays off to be a nice guy and sign some autographs.
Watch the full interview below where he discusses his WWE Raw segment with Gunther, punching Vince McMahon, Steve Austin and more.
