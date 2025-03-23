Bron Breakker Will Defend WWE Intercontinental Championship Monday Night On Raw
We already knew that the Women's Intercontinental Championship was going to be on the line Monday night on Raw, now the same can be said for the Men's IC Title.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce two new match-ups for tomorrow's show in Glasgow, Scotland. In addition to Chad Gable and Dragon Lee going one-on-one, Bron Breakker will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.
Breakker and Penta squaring off for the IC Title was a natural progression after what went down last week in Barcelona. Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a Street Fight early on in the night and then saved Bron from a Judgment Day beatdown after he successfully retained the gold against Finn Balor in the main event.
The closing shot of the show saw Penta staring down Breakker as he held his Championship in the air.
Updated 3/24 WWE Raw Card In Scotland:
Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof again
CM Punk to address his WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under
Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable
A reminder that Monday's Raw in Scotland has a special 4 p.m. EST start time on Netflix in the United States.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Drew McIntyre Discusses A Possible Appearance On Monday's WWE Raw In Scotland
Sheamus Returns At WWE Live Event And Fans Notice Incredible Body Transformation
WWE Women's Star Makes Surprise Early Return At NXT Live Event In Florida
Watch Gunther Obliterate CM Punk With A Chop At 'Road To WrestleMania' Live Event