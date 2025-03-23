Wrestling On FanNation

Bron Breakker Will Defend WWE Intercontinental Championship Monday Night On Raw

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that Bron Breakker will be defending his Intercontinental Championship Monday night in Scotland.

Rick Ucchino

Bron Breakker successfully retained his IC Title against Finn Balor
Bron Breakker successfully retained his IC Title against Finn Balor / WWE.com

We already knew that the Women's Intercontinental Championship was going to be on the line Monday night on Raw, now the same can be said for the Men's IC Title.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce two new match-ups for tomorrow's show in Glasgow, Scotland. In addition to Chad Gable and Dragon Lee going one-on-one, Bron Breakker will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.

Breakker and Penta squaring off for the IC Title was a natural progression after what went down last week in Barcelona. Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a Street Fight early on in the night and then saved Bron from a Judgment Day beatdown after he successfully retained the gold against Finn Balor in the main event.

The closing shot of the show saw Penta staring down Breakker as he held his Championship in the air.

Updated 3/24 WWE Raw Card In Scotland:

Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof again

CM Punk to address his WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under

Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

A reminder that Monday's Raw in Scotland has a special 4 p.m. EST start time on Netflix in the United States.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

