Drew McIntyre Discusses A Possible Appearance On Monday's WWE Raw In Scotland
Drew McIntyre has promised he'll see Damian Priest on SmackDown this coming Friday night in London, and if the Scottish Warrior has things his way, we'll all see him tomorrow night on Raw as well.
The 'Road to WrestleMania' European Tour continues Monday night as Raw goes live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. A stone's throw from the birthplace of the only man from the UK to ever win the WWE Championship.
While chatting with The Daily Star, McIntyre - a SmackDown Superstar - was asked whether or not he'd be appearing in front of his home countrymen tomorrow night. And you can always count on Drew to push for the things he wants in life.
"Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it. You never know what’s going to happen in WWE, but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months. So, we’ll see and keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me."
Whether McIntyre is in attendance or not, Monday's show is already shaping up to be a big one with Cody Rhodes, John Cena and CM Punk already advertised to appear.
WWE Raw Card For 3/24 In Scotland:
Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof again
CM Punk to address his WrestleMania Match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under
Just a reminder that Monday's Raw in Scotland has a special 4 p.m. EST start time on Netflix in the United States.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Sheamus Returns At WWE Live Event And Fans Notice Incredible Body Transformation
WWE Women's Star Makes Surprise Early Return At NXT Live Event In Florida
Watch Gunther Obliterate CM Punk With A Chop At 'Road To WrestleMania' Live Event
Vince McMahon Changed Original Plans For Edge & Finn Balor At WrestleMania 39 [Report]