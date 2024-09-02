Bronson Reed Pulled from 9/2 Raw Following COVID Diagnosis
Bronson Reed has been on an absolute tear on Monday Night Raw as of late. Unfortunately his wave of momentum has suddenly, and hopefully temporarily, been halted.
WWE has echoed an earlier Instagram post from Bronson himself and announced that Reed has tested positive for COVID-19. He is not medically cleared to compete and has been pulled from the September 2nd edition of the show.
Bronson Reed was set to compete in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. The match itself is still going to happen, but WWE has yet to name a replacement.
The TakeDown on SI wished Bronson Reed a speedy recovery. We will have more details on this story as they become available.
Monday Night Raw card for (9/2) as currently scheduled:
- WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. TBD
- WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL
- Julius Creed, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile of American Made vs. Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are also set for the show.
